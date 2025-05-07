Key Warriors Player Upgraded vs Timberwolves for Game 1
Steve Kerr will have his choice from a full roster for the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Less than an hour before tip-off, it was revealed by Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, that the club will have Gary Payton II available for tonight's Game 1, after the defensive specialist missed the team's Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.
The veteran guard was in and out of the starting lineup for the Warriors during their first round series victory over the Rockets before being ruled out ahead of their Game 7 victory with the aforementioned illness.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton has carved out a nice niche during his time with the Warriors, averaging 6.5 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, while playing a shade over 15 minutes a night.
Despite Payton II's availability, it's likely that Kerr will go with the same starting lineup that overwhelmed the Rockets in Game 7 in the form of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.
Hield, who started in the spot Payton held earlier in the series, had a game-high 33 points for the Warriors in Game 7 and knocked down a career playoff-high nine three-pointers in the win.
Game 1 of the Warriors and Timberwolves' Western Conference semifinals series tips off tonight at 9:30 p.m. EST from the Target Center in Minnesota.