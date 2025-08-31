Klay Thompson Admits 'Friction' During Warriors Championships
The Golden State Warriors pieced together one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history, constructed around a star trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, as well as a three-year stint with superstar forward Kevin Durant.
This Warriors core won three championships within four years from 2015 to 2018, and another one in 2022, and everything seemed to be picture-perfect for them outside of a pair of Finals losses.
However, there might have been more going on behind the scenes in Golden State than fans expected.
Klay Thompson clears the air
Thompson, who just finished his debut season with the Dallas Mavericks after spending the first 13 years of his career in Golden State, recently joined Michael Cooper's podcast, "Showtime With Coop," to talk about the Warriors dynasty.
In this interview, Thompson revealed that there was some "friction" in Golden State while they were winning championships.
"For us, there have been a lot of scuffles," Thompson said. "There have been a lot of bad words said and feelings hurt. But at the end of the day, we know we just want to win. When you raise a banner, you can look past all the stuff you went through as brothers. There were times there would be friction — whether it be Draymond and I, or Steph and I, or Coach and I. It's just part of it. And you grow from it. You be man enough to leave that on the court and be a professional about it."
Thompson is a legend in Golden State, even after leaving the team in free agency last offseason. As a four-time champion, five-time All-Star, and one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, Thompson is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer.
Along with Curry, Green, and Durant, these are four of the greatest players to ever play the game, and despite how much they were winning, they were due to have their rough patches. Of course, some were more public than others, like when Green punched Jordan Poole during a practice and the video got out, but they likely had many more situations between their stars that the public did not learn about.
