Klay Thompson Responds to Draymond Green's Viral Statement
On November 12, Klay Thompson will face off against Steph Curry and Draymond Green for the very first time in his career. It's a moment that will be emotional for all Golden State Warriors fans, but also one that Draymond Green promised would be physical.
"I'm running through his chest," Draymond Green said on the Sloane Knows podcast. "He's my brother, but he's not with us. He's not with us -- he's with the opps."
Green's statement earlier in the month immediately went viral, but Klay Thompson himself never sent a response back - until now.
During an interview with Rachel Nichols on Open Run, Klay was asked about Green's viral statement, and he gave a cheeky answer of his own.
"Well, if so, I'll take two free throws, and I'm a pretty tough guy so I think I can handle it," Thompson said.
Playing against Draymond Green won't be the only emotion going through Klay Thompson's mind as he faces the Warriors. It'll be the first time he enters The Bay as the opposition and the first time for a plethora of feelings.
"It's probably going to be weird at first, but once the ball tips up and I start running around, it's just going to be basketball again and luckily I've had great success shooting in that arena so hopefully that translates," Thompson said. "It feels good to be going back with some reinforcements."
November 12, 2024, is going to be an emotional day not just for Klay Thompson, but for his former teammates and all Golden State Warriors fans.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France