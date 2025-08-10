Klay Thompson Reunites With Former Golden State Warriors Teammate
It's been quite the summer for former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. Thompson went public with his relationship with famous musician Megan Thee Stallion in June, which resulted in a whirlwind of headlines.
It seems like Klay has also had some time to partake in an activity he's been known to love, which is boating in the San Francisco Bay. On one of his most recent outings, he was joined by one of his closest former teammates from his time in Golden State.
Reunited On The Boat
In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, Thompson was seen posing with Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody. The Warriors' No. 14 overall pick in 2021, Moody was one of Thompson's "rooks" and quickly built a rapport with the four-time champion.
Thompson's tutelage had a deep impact on Moody's career from the get-go. In a league where plenty of relationships are superficial, Moody made it clear that Thompson has always been someone who genuinely cares about and wants to be around his teammates. During a 2024 appearance on "The Draymond Green Show", Moody spoke highly of his friend and former teammate.
"Everybody talks about him like a free spirit and this and that, but Klay is really just a real dude," Moody said. "He doesn't do anything for any ulterior motives. He's not doing this because it looks good, he's doing it because he wants to. That's been my dog since I've been here.
"He'll let you on the boat because he wants to hang out with you for a while. Not because of any other reason. We still be playing chess and stuff all the time. It's just an authentic relationship with an authentic dude."
Still Competitors
While Moody still has a close relationship with Thompson, Green made sure he was under no illusions about Thompson's motivations when he squares off against his former team.
"Obviously we all love Klay, but to love Klay is to also know that he's going to come in there trying to murder us," Green said. "He's not trying to be afraid. He's going to be trying to run you to the post, he's going to be on all of that."
Moody agreed with the Warriors' veteran leader Green of course, explaining that his close relationship with Thompson actually influences him to play harder when the two matchup against one another.
"You know how everybody talks about, like saying you're playing against your friend(29:50)or brother, whatever it is," Moody said. "And then everybody be like, 'oh, they're playing buddy ball'. But when you really dealing with your brother, you play harder than when you, than when you play against anybody else. Like, you know, you want to go at it with him."
