Klay Thompson's Honest Statement After Warriors vs Mavericks
For the first time in his career, Klay Thompson faced off against the Golden State Warriors tonight. It was a surreal sight to see, and one that may never feel normal for not just Warriors fans, but NBA fans as a whole.
The Warriors welcomed Klay with tribute videos, boat hats for everyone in the crowd, and gave him a hero's return. Warriors fans in the crowd gave Klay a massive ballad of cheers that brought a huge smile to his face.
For as much as Thompson wanted to downplay the matchup as nothing special, it's very clear that it was anything but that. After the game, Thompson spoke on Inside the NBA, where he shared his heartfelt reaction to the reception he received in Golden State.
"It was a really cool experience," Thompson said. "I appreciate the fans very much. The captain's hat ended up being such a great touch, because I'm such a great boater. I saw a lot of familiar faces in the crowd, that was a warm-hearted feeling... something I'll never take for granted. That was very awesome."
While the Dallas Mavericks didn't come out with the win against the Warriors, Thompson had himself a night. Against his former team, Thompson put up 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 41/50/100 shooting from the field; he made six threes.
Klay Thompson may no longer be a member of the Golden State Warriors right now, but he'll be remembered as one of the greatest Warriors for the rest of his life.
