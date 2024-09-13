Klay Thompson Seen in Viral Post With Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson
Former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been taking the time to be around his new teammates this summer. From Dallas to Los Angeles, Thompson has been with them everywhere.
Earlier this week, Klay Thompson was photographed playing basketball alongside Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
In addition to Irving and Brunson, Bulls forwrd Torrey Craig, Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, Warriors forward Kyle Anderson, and Raptors guard Marquis Nowell were among the NBA players who were photographed at the workout location.
Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks this summer on a three year, $50 million deal. It put an end to his 13 year run with the Warriors.
Not only has Thompson been spending time with his new teammates, but he's also shown an interest in the 2011 NBA championship run by Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. He recently posted a photo on his Instagram story showing that he was watching a video about the Mavs road to the NBA Finals, which included the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Miami Heat.
Everybody believes there's been a big dropoff with Klay Thompson, but he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also shot 38 percent from three.
