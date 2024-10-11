Klay Thompson's Unexpected Comparison Between Warriors and Mavericks
Klay Thompson has never played for another team besides the Golden State Warriors in his NBA career, until Thursday night.
On Thursday, Klay Thompson made his preseason debut with the Dallas Mavericks in a moment he was incredibly nervous about. He was actually so nervous, that Thompson compared it to 2015 NBA Finals - his first finals ever.
"I haven't been that nervous, I don't think, since the 2015 Finals Game 1," Thompson said. "It felt so good just to go out there and play and work those jitters out. It was a new experience, and it's a natural feeling when you've been somewhere so long and to be somewhere new in a new environment. To finally put the uniform on, it felt amazing."
While it's bittersweet for the Warriors fans to watch Klay Thompson play basketball in another uniform, it's going to be incredibly fascinating to see. It's not often fans see a player only play in one offensive style their whole career and have to switch very late in the game. The fit between Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson will be very much worth watching.
What won't be fascinating though is seeing Thompson face off against his former Warriors squad. That emotional game will take place in just a month away on November 12. It'll be a moment that Golden State Warriors fans remember forever.
