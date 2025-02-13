Kyrie Irving's Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
Throughout his career, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has transformed himself from a seventh overall pick with an uncertain future to one of the greatest point guards in the history of basketball.
That praise doesn't just come from fans, but also his peers in the league, including another phenomenal point guard in Kyrie Irving.
After the Warriors faced off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Irving gave Curry the ultimate praise, comparing him to Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas.
"I've gone on record saying that, that's the guy for us as point guards, outside of Magic [Johnson] and Isiah Thomas, Steph has etched himself as one of the most legendary players of all-time," Irving said. "No jealousy or any hate, just straight competition... it's mutual respect, that's how I feel about it."
Irving's words reverberated across the internet, gathering attention from all corners. In less than 24 hours, it had over 200,000 views.
Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving have a very storied history with one another. One that spans numerous trips to the NBA Finals with both teams getting the better of each other. Through 35 games played, Curry has a 19-16 winning record over Irving, including an 8-5 record in the NBA Playoffs.
Hopefully, if all things go according to plan, Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving could have one more storied moment against each other.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns