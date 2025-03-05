Lakers Legend Makes Bold Steph Curry Statement After Warriors-Knicks
The Golden State Warriors took down the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night behind another stellar performance from superstar point guard Steph Curry.
Curry went off for 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in New York, shooting 10-21 from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc in a 114-102 win. The Warriors have won nine of their last 11 games to improve to 34-28 on the year, and Curry is getting some major love.
After his great performance in MSG on Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made a bold statement about the Warriors superstar.
"I demand you fans to start putting Steph Curry in that greatest of all-time conversation," O'Neal said. "I played against [Michael Jordan], played with Kobe, played against and with LeBron. They're all great, but at some point, we're going to have to put Steph Curry in that category. I'm not saying he is, but let's just have the conversation... I ain't never seen anything like that before."
Curry is a four-time champion, two-time MVP, and 11-time All-Star, having the accolades to be put in that conversation with the best of the best. While Curry may not be as great as LeBron James or Michael Jordan, he has at least made a case to be the best point guard of all time.
Curry's impact on the game of basketball is unmatched, and his influence alone makes him a walking legend.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball