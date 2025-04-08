Lakers Legend Makes Controversial Steph Curry, LeBron James Statement
The NBA has been dominated by two players over the past 11 years: LeBron James and Steph Curry.
Of course, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been an NBA superstar since getting drafted in 2003, and his longevity to break some of the league's most impressive records is unmatched.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry may not have had the hype that James has had, but since winning his first MVP award in the 2014-15 season, he has continued to cement himself as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
Curry and James have had a long-standing rivalry, but their impact on the game of basketball as a pairing is undeniable. Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal had a strong take regarding Curry and James' influence on basketball.
"I'm going to go with Steph Curry is more influential (than LeBron James) because look at all f*****g basketball. It's being played like the Golden State Warriors now," O'Neal said.
Curry has undoubtedly had a major impact on how the game of basketball is played since coming onto the scene, and not just in the NBA. Every level of basketball has completely shifted thanks to the three-point impact Curry has had on the game, and James has simply not had that same level of influence.
Of course, James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but Curry's influence and impact on the game of basketball will be ever-lasting, and Lakers legend O'Neal certainly has a valid take.