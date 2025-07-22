Inside The Warriors

Lakers Legend Makes Disrespectful Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion Statement

Liam Willerup

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The NBA and pop culture communities were shocked once news broke that ex-Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion had gone public with their relationship. Thompson, a rather reserved person, broke the news after posting the artist on his Instagram.

Since then, the news has made its waves, drawing all different types of reactions. As the two are now starting to share videos of them working out together via Megan's 32.7 million followers on Instagram, one NBA legend doesn't see a future with the couple. On a recent episode of his podcast, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his disrespectful prediction.

When asked how long he sees the relationship lasting between Thompson and Megan, O'Neal was blunt and assertive with his response. "Six weeks," the Lakers legend said, even doubling down when asked to clarify.

As can be seen by some of the comments online about O'Neal's remarks, people weren't fond of O'Neal shutting down the potential long-term future of this relationship. But given how the relationship has been portrayed online so far, it seems as though things are going well for the two.

As can be seen in their workout videos, Thompson is preparing for his 13th season in the NBA and second with the Dallas Mavericks. While the situation has changed drastically from when he joined, he'll now have Cooper Flagg looking to dish it to him on the wing for three. If the Mavericks are able to be healthy heading into the end of the season, they could make some noise in the playoffs.

Liam Willerup
