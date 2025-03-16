Inside The Warriors

Lakers Legend Reacts to Steph Curry Making NBA History

NBA legend Magic Johnson reacted to Warriors star Steph Curry hitting a historic milestone

Logan Struck

Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after the basket against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after the basket against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have become an undisputed dynasty over the past decade, centered around superstar point guard Steph Curry.

Curry has cemented himself as one of the best NBA players of all time, and on Thursday, the Warriors star reached a whole new level. In a win over the Sacramento Kings, Curry hit his 4,000th career three-pointer, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Curry is already the best shooter in league history, and reaching 4,000 career three-pointers is an absurd feat that the NBA may not see again for a very long time.

Curry has taken the league by storm with his dominance from beyond the arc, and his longevity is undeniable. The 37-year-old guard continues to dominate, setting a new standard and re-shaping the NBA completely with his elite shooting ability.

After Curry hit his 4,000th three, Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson took to social media to react to the historic feat.

Via @MagicJohnson: "I want to congratulate Steph Curry on becoming the only player in NBA history to make 4,000 threes! 🤯👏🏾"

There have been plenty of conversations recently about the best point guard in NBA history, with debates being between Curry and Johnson. Despite this, the two legends seem to have respect for each other and their impact on the game.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News