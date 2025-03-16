Lakers Legend Reacts to Steph Curry Making NBA History
The Golden State Warriors have become an undisputed dynasty over the past decade, centered around superstar point guard Steph Curry.
Curry has cemented himself as one of the best NBA players of all time, and on Thursday, the Warriors star reached a whole new level. In a win over the Sacramento Kings, Curry hit his 4,000th career three-pointer, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach that mark.
Curry is already the best shooter in league history, and reaching 4,000 career three-pointers is an absurd feat that the NBA may not see again for a very long time.
Curry has taken the league by storm with his dominance from beyond the arc, and his longevity is undeniable. The 37-year-old guard continues to dominate, setting a new standard and re-shaping the NBA completely with his elite shooting ability.
After Curry hit his 4,000th three, Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson took to social media to react to the historic feat.
Via @MagicJohnson: "I want to congratulate Steph Curry on becoming the only player in NBA history to make 4,000 threes! 🤯👏🏾"
There have been plenty of conversations recently about the best point guard in NBA history, with debates being between Curry and Johnson. Despite this, the two legends seem to have respect for each other and their impact on the game.
