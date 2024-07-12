Lakers Star Breaks Silence on Failing to Sign Klay Thompson
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the teams showing strong interest in Klay Thompson before his sign and trade agreement with the Dallas Mavericks. Once it became clear that Thompson was going to leave the Golden State Warriors, there were a group of teams showing interest, but none were able to beat out Dallas.
The Lakers were expected to have a real shot at signing Thompson, considering his father won a championship with the organization and still works for them as a commentator. Speaking with NBC Sports, Lakers star Austin Reaves was asked about his team’s failed pursuit of Thompson, and said, “It would have been dope, I love Klay.”
The Lakers have yet to make a big move this summer, as they have stayed quiet in free agency. It remains to be seen whether or not that will change, but it seemed Thompson was one of their top targets, and he instead lands with a Western Conference rival.
Thompson is not the player he once was, but he should help a Mavericks team that could certainly use more shooting. With teams placing so much defensive attention on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the two star guards need capable shooters around them, and Thompson is still one of the best. Excited about his fit in Dallas, Thompson looks ready to prove he is still a high-level player.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond