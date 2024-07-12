Inside The Warriors

Lakers Star Breaks Silence on Failing to Sign Klay Thompson

The Lakers wanted to sign Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson

Joey Linn

May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the teams showing strong interest in Klay Thompson before his sign and trade agreement with the Dallas Mavericks. Once it became clear that Thompson was going to leave the Golden State Warriors, there were a group of teams showing interest, but none were able to beat out Dallas. 

The Lakers were expected to have a real shot at signing Thompson, considering his father won a championship with the organization and still works for them as a commentator. Speaking with NBC Sports, Lakers star Austin Reaves was asked about his team’s failed pursuit of Thompson, and said, “It would have been dope, I love Klay.”

The Lakers have yet to make a big move this summer, as they have stayed quiet in free agency. It remains to be seen whether or not that will change, but it seemed Thompson was one of their top targets, and he instead lands with a Western Conference rival. 

Thompson is not the player he once was, but he should help a Mavericks team that could certainly use more shooting. With teams placing so much defensive attention on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the two star guards need capable shooters around them, and Thompson is still one of the best. Excited about his fit in Dallas, Thompson looks ready to prove he is still a high-level player.

