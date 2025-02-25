LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Hornets
The Golden State Warriors started their regular season campaign with a 12-3 record, being one of the top teams in the NBA as they had fans believing they'd be title contenders for the 2025 playoffs. However, they fell off tremendously, as they headed into February with a 24-24 record.
Since trading for Jimmy Butler, their fortune has turned around as they look even better than their early season form. Now having a 5-1 record since Butler's arrival, they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Chase Center Tuesday night. Already one of the worst teams in the NBA, a recent status update reveals the Hornets will be without their top player Tuesday night.
The Hornets have announced that guard LaMelo Ball will be OUT against the Warriors due to a right ankle injury. It will be Ball's 21st missed game of the season, as the Hornets hold a 1-19 record in games he's missed this season.
Already having one of the worst records in the league at 14-42, Ball's absence only makes the chances of a Hornets upset even slimmer. In 36 games played this season, Ball is averaging 26.3 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.
The Warriors will look to improve to 31-27 on the season with a win and extend their winning streak to four games. Golden State enters Tuesday one game back of tying the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
