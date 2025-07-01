Latest Report on Celtics Star Amid Warriors, Lakers Rumors
Al Horford has a decision to make in free agency. The 39-year-old could be getting ready for his 19th NBA season next year, and he still has enough left in the chamber to give quality play as a stretch big for a contending team. But which team would fit him best?
Horford loves being a Boston Celtic, and the Celtics would love to have him back. But they've done a lot of work to get under the second tax apron, and bringing Horford back could hard cap them. There was also a rumor that the Golden State Warriors had Horford as their top target, and the Warriors have been quiet to this point in free agency.
And now, the Los Angeles Lakers could be entering the fray. Sam Amick of The Athletic posted on Twitter/X that "Al Horford is also under serious consideration by the Lakers... This might take some time."
The Lakers have been the team most connected to Deandre Ayton, who was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend, but they need multiple centers. As of now, they only have Trey Jemison and Maxi Kleber on the roster.
Horford would be an intriguing fit in Los Angeles, as Luka Doncic generally prefers playing with rim-protecting lob threats as his centers, which is why Ayton could be a better fit if he ever buys in.
But Horford would bring championship experience and a needed veteran presence as a stretch five who could give Doncic even more room to operate when he's driving. What Horford's biggest motivation is at this point is only known to him at this point, though.
The Warriors would like to add him, too. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave them issues in the playoffs because of their frontcourt, and Horford could fit Golden State's offensive system perfectly as a passer and floor spacer.
Related Articles
New Report On Warriors Offseason Plans Amid Al Horford Rumors
Latest Report On Jonathan Kuminga’s Free Agency Status