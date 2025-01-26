Latest Report on Golden State Warriors' Trade Plans
Since the offseason, the Golden State Warriors are a team that's been heavily linked to a plethora of different trade rumors. From being linked to Lauri Markkanen to Paul George to Zion Williamson, the Warriors have been attached to numerous names.
However, when it comes to the actual reality of the situation, what are the Warriors actually going to do?
According to Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Warriors want to make a big impact, but it's a matter of how they're going to do it.
"Would Golden State love to make a big impact move now? Of course," Bontemps and Windhorst said. "Over the past decade, the Warriors have shown a willingness to make a swing for a star, and sources have said that hasn't changed."
Instead of the approach the Phoenix Suns are making by trading for numerous picks to make an immediate difference right now, ESPN reports that Golden State may be more patient.
"Rather than the approach the Suns are taking, the Warriors are willing to wait until a true difference-maker becomes available," Bontemps and Windhorst said. "While they could make a move similar to the one that brought them Dennis Schroder from Brooklyn last month, they've shown little inclination to do anything bigger."
Currently, the biggest available reported stars on the market are Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, and Nikola Vucevic. If the Golden State Warriors believe none of them are big enough, then they won't make a move for any of them. Meanwhile, Steph Curry is just a few months away from turning 37 years old.
