Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Warriors

A new update has been provided on Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant's potential trade to the Golden State Warriors

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The NBA's trade deadline is rapidly approaching, as teams can no longer make trades after 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 6th. While teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers have made massive blockbuster deals, there still are plenty of other teams out there looking to make a move to bring more talent onto their roster.

One of the teams that has reportedly been extremely active in the trade market is the Golden State Warriors. Desperate to add a star alongside Stephen Curry during the twilight of his career, they've reportedly checked in with all the top stars around the league. One of those stars is former Warrior Kevin Durant, as recent news has provided an update on his

In a recent post by Jake Fischer to Mark Stein's Substack, he provided that getting a deal done with Phoenix Suns is only the first part of the problem, and getting Durant to agree is a whole other problem.

"There is a measure of concern for the Warriors," Fischer wrote. "— beyond the ongoing challenge of trying to get the reluctant Suns to actually part with Durant in the first place — about Durant's true willingness to return to the Bay Area for a second engagement after no shortage of tumult during his highly successful first stint as a Warrior."

While it seems rather unlikely a deal could be put together to bring Durant back to the Bay Area, it shows how serious and desperate Golden State is to do whatever it takes. In a package to bring Durant in, the Warriors would have to send out a plethora of draft capital and key pieces that might not be worth the risk.

