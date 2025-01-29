Inside The Warriors

Latest Report on Three-Team Jimmy Butler Trade to Golden State Warriors

New report indicates a potential three-team deal for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors

Liam Willerup

Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA's February 6th trade deadline is just over a week away at this point, as reports continue to circulate on numerous players around the NBA that could be on the way to new teams. The top two names as of Wednesday remain Sacramento Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

Butler, who has been rumored to join the Phoenix Suns in a deal for weeks, has recently been reported to be gaining interest from other suitors looking to make a deal with the Heat, now suspending Butler indefinitely. One of those teams being reported is the Golden State Warriors, who according to Matt Morre of Action Network, could land him in a three-team deal.

“One framework two sources described as Golden State’s ‘hope’ involved Andrew Wiggins going out in the deal, either directly to Toronto or rerouted to Toronto from Miami for Brown," Moore wrote on his Substack. "If Wiggins does not sound like the ‘significant piece’ Stein reported on to you, well, he’s not. But what he is a contract they can package with other things.”

In this proposed trade, Wiggins would return to his home state of Canada to play for the Raptors, adding to their wing talent alongside RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. For Miami, they'd acquire the expiring deal of Bruce Brown who could be an intriguing piece for the roster in the short-term while the Warriors land the top piece in the deal with Butler.

While these trades are just reports, there's no denying that a deal for Butler appears to be coming shortly. Despite leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances, it looks as if he'll be in a new jersey next month.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News