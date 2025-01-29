Latest Report on Three-Team Jimmy Butler Trade to Golden State Warriors
The NBA's February 6th trade deadline is just over a week away at this point, as reports continue to circulate on numerous players around the NBA that could be on the way to new teams. The top two names as of Wednesday remain Sacramento Kings' guard De'Aaron Fox and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
Butler, who has been rumored to join the Phoenix Suns in a deal for weeks, has recently been reported to be gaining interest from other suitors looking to make a deal with the Heat, now suspending Butler indefinitely. One of those teams being reported is the Golden State Warriors, who according to Matt Morre of Action Network, could land him in a three-team deal.
“One framework two sources described as Golden State’s ‘hope’ involved Andrew Wiggins going out in the deal, either directly to Toronto or rerouted to Toronto from Miami for Brown," Moore wrote on his Substack. "If Wiggins does not sound like the ‘significant piece’ Stein reported on to you, well, he’s not. But what he is a contract they can package with other things.”
In this proposed trade, Wiggins would return to his home state of Canada to play for the Raptors, adding to their wing talent alongside RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. For Miami, they'd acquire the expiring deal of Bruce Brown who could be an intriguing piece for the roster in the short-term while the Warriors land the top piece in the deal with Butler.
While these trades are just reports, there's no denying that a deal for Butler appears to be coming shortly. Despite leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances, it looks as if he'll be in a new jersey next month.
