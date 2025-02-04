Latest Report on Warriors Trade for All-Star Player
The Golden State Warriors desperately need to make a trade for a big star. Even before the seismic changes occurred in the Western Conference over the weekend, the Warriors needed to make a trade.
Now that Luka Doncic, Zach LaVine, and De'Aaron Fox are all off of the board, the desperation has reportedly become palpable from the Warriors.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have made calls on every All-Star player. Including Paul George, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.
"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player," Charania said. "You just name the All-Star player, the Warriors have probably called them. Paul George, they have called on him. They've made calls on every star. That includes players like LeBron, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler, they are making calls. They are deadset on trying to find another superstar player."
Not only that but according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors still believe that they have a chance at acquiring Jimmy Butler. Despite previous reports claiming that Butler would not re-sign with the Warriors.
"The Warriors believe they are still firmly in the mix for Butler or another of the league’s star dominos that could topple as part of the Butler transaction or once it is resolved, team sources said," Slater said.
Slater also reported similarly to Charania that the Warriors have asked about Kevin Durant's availability to join the team. The big question is if Durant actually wants to rejoin the Golden State Warriors.
"The Warriors, league sources said, have inquired about Durant’s availability, as Jake Fischer reported on Monday morning," Slater said. "But it’s unclear how open Durant would be to a Warriors reunion and whether the Suns, if backed into a corner, would even be willing to pull the trigger on a Durant move during this transaction cycle."
For all of the frustrated Warriors fans at the team's lack of results, it doesn't seem to be for a lack of trying. According to reports across various NBA insiders, the Golden State Warriors are deadset on making a move.
