Latest Warriors Trade Could Reportedly Impact Lakers
The Golden State Warriors officially announced the acquisition of Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Schroder is expected to debut for Golden State on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The official trade package sent to Brooklyn was also announced by Golden State.
Via Warriors PR: “The Golden State Warriors have acquired guard Dennis Schröder (SHROO-der) and a second round draft pick (2025 via Miami, protected 31-37) from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard De' Anthony Melton, guard Reece Beekman and three second round draft picks (2026 and 2028 via Atlanta and Golden State's own 2029 selection), it was announced today.”
Able to acquire Schroder without trading a first round pick, Golden State may have impacted the league wide trade market. This is something Jovan Buha of The Athletic said could help the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Buha: "The Dennis Schroder trade with Golden State potentially lowered the market... Where maybe you see guys start to go for two or three second round picks instead of a first round pick… There were people I talked to who were surprised by the final cost for Dennis Schroder. They felt like it probably should have been first round pick. The fact that it wasn’t a first round pick means maybe we see role players move for cheaper prices than anticipated. That would obviously be a good thing for the Lakers.”
Buha said this could impact the Lakers in several different ways, as they are a team hoping to make some moves without having to give up a haul.
