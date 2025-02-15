LeBron James' Blunt Statement on Steph Curry
Even though LeBron James and Steph Curry are friends now in 2025, that doesn't mean it was always the case in the past.
For years, the two superstars battled each other in the playoffs, even publicly mocking each other at their Halloween parties. However, with time, all rivalries turn into friendships due to mutual respect.
When LeBron was asked about his battles with the Golden State Warriors guard, he spoke openly about the dislike the two had with one another.
"I mean, s---, when you're in a dogfight and there's one guy that's trying to stop you from reaching your goals, you're going to dislike that person," James told ESPN. "He disliked me, I disliked him because we were both fighting for what the f--- we wanted, and that's the Larry O'Brien Trophy."
The hostility wasn't a one way street either. Both LeBron and Curry loved to troll each other and poke the bear at one another. All of it was for the sake of winning.
"All you think about is just winning," Curry said. "So, yeah, it was petty. It was competitive. Trash talking. All the above. [But] there's always respect. I didn't like the player. The person's always great. You just hate when he has a jersey on wearing No. 23."
Fast forward to the year 2025, and the past few seasons have been spent talking about having LeBron and Curry form a superteam with one another. While it seemed like that may have been a possibility in the past, those days are likely over with Luka Doncic now on the Lakers.
