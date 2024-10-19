LeBron James' Status for Warriors vs Lakers Revealed
After facing off once on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers play again tonight in their final preseason games. Some major names won't be available for the contest, though.
When the Warriors faced off against the Lakers on Tuesday they came up with a 111-97 victory that had Moses Moody leading the way with a team-high 21 points. A win tonight against the Lakers would actually have Golden State go completely undefeated in the preseason 6-0.
While LeBron James was available in that Tuesday night game, it's been reported that he will not play in tonight's game against the Warriors. Both Dave McMenamin of ESPN and Jared Greenberg of TNT have reported that LeBron James will not play against the Warriors tonight with the intention of resting up for Tuesday's opening night on the 22nd.
It remains to be seen who is playing on the Warriors side of things, but this should be a very important game for Golden State in terms of deciding roster spots for the regular season. Every opportunity that Moses Moody has been given thus far this preseason, he's shined. Unfortunately, he's one of many players that Warriors coach Steve Kerr has to make an important minutes decision on.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight.
