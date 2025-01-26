LeBron James, Steph Curry Moment in Lakers-Warriors Goes Viral
NBA superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry have had some incredible battles over the past decade, highlighted by four consecutive Finals matchups against each other.
James and Curry met for their 25th regular season matchup on Saturday night in Golden State, as the Lakers got the best of the Warriors in a 10-point win.
James finished the night with 25 points and 12 assists, while Steph Curry had a more timid performance, dropping 13 points and 9 assists on 4-17 shooting from the field. While James got the best of Curry in this matchup, their career regular season series is near even with James now having a 13-12 edge.
For years, James and Curry have consistently been two of the league's biggest global icons, and have held the NBA's best on-court rivalry since their first Finals matchup. While the two always battle on the court, they have clear respect for each other off the court as two of the best players to ever play the game.
Following the Lakers win on Saturday, the two superstars connected and showed their respect with a quick conversation. James, Curry, and Draymond Green have all connected with each other over the years, and their post-game conversation has gone viral on social media.
Via NBA: "LeBron, Steph and Draymond.
A whole lot of battles between these 3"
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Nothing but respect between Steph, LeBron and Draymond"
Via Golden State Warriors: "Respect"
James, 40, and Curry, 36, continue to dominate the league and have done so for years. It is great to see such big stars have respect for each other like this, and the NBA will certainly miss having these two on the court after they retire.
