Los Angeles Lakers Not Interested in Trade for Recent Warriors Champion

The Los Angeles Lakers are not interested in this $109 million star currently playing for the Miami Heat

Farbod Esnaashari

May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) is congratulated by guard Klay Thompson (11), guard Stephen Curry (30), and guard Jordan Poole (3) after making a basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game one of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Last season, the Golden State Warriors shook up their team in a move that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler. No one expected the move to turn out as well as it did for the Warriors, as they immediately catapulted to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

However, the fit for Wiggins on the Heat remains uncertain, especially with the Heat recently trading for LA Clippers guard Norman Powell.

Andrew Wiggins is still owed $58 million over the next two seasons and is on a four-year, $109 million contract. While teams would certainly be interested in adding an athletic two-way 30-year-old forward, his contract is still tough to swallow.

One team who seems to be out on the race is the Los Angeles Lakers.

During an episode of the Zach Lowe podcast, Dan Woike of The Athletic reported that the Lakers are out on Wiggins.

"They're not interested in Andrew Wiggins. I think I can put that to bed. I'm pretty confident on that front," Woike said.

As it stands, the Los Angeles Lakers look like a team that still needs to make a few moves. Acquiring Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia were both nice additions, but losing Dorian Finney-Smith will be a big loss for the team.

If there's one team that needs to make a move more than the Lakers, though, it's the Golden State Warriors.

