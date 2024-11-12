Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Warriors vs Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Golden State Warriors:



Luka Dončić: Probable (Left Groin Strain)

Dereck Lively II: Questionable (Right Shoulder Sprain)

P.J. Washington: Doubtful (Right Knee Sprain)

Danté Exum: Out (Right Wrist Surgery)

Jazian Gortman: Out (G League -…