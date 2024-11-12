Inside The Warriors

Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Warriors vs Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic on the injury report vs the Warriors

Liam Willerup

Apr 2, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after the Mavericks missed a three point attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after the Mavericks missed a three point attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks face off tonight with the NBA Cup Group Play getting underway. Add in a return to the Bay for Mavericks wing Klay Thompson, and this is a game NBA fans will have their eyes on this evening.

Given that the Mavericks have been battling injuries lately, a recent update provided some news on key role players and their star guard, Luka Doncic, who has had a rocky start to his standards through ten games.

According to Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth, Doncic is listed as probable for tonight's matchup with a left groin strain. The five-time All-NBA First Team selection has played in all ten of Dallas' games this season but carried this injury designation into their previous matchup against the Nuggets.

Through ten games this season, Doncic is averaging 28.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists while shooting just 41.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Donci
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles past Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As for the rest of the injury report, center Dereck Lively II is questionable after missing Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a right shoulder sprain. Forward P.J. Washington is listed as doubtful with a right knee sprain, which kept him out of Sunday's game.

Given the Mavericks are sitting at 5-5 in the Western Conference, a win is important to keep them from extending their losing streak to three games and sliding down further from the Play-In Tournament.

Liam Willerup
