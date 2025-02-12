Major Anthony Davis Injury News Before Warriors Game
The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most shocking moves in NBA history, trading away superstar guard Luka Doncic to bring in ten-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis. While many Mavericks fans were already upset about the trade, things did not get much better in Davis' debut.
While Davis looked great in his first game as a Maverick, dropping 26 points and 16 rebounds, he went down with a significant injury that all Dallas fans feared would happen. Davis has been labeled injury-prone for a while, playing 70+ games just three times throughout his 13-year career.
Luckily for Davis and the Mavericks organization, the injury he suffered in his debut could have been worse. Davis suffered a left adductor strain, but a recent report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggests that the All-Star big man avoided surgery and will be back on the court this season.
"Anthony Davis is going to be out for a while," Windhorst said. "I believe that he has avoided surgery. I believe that's the current plan. But I also believe that it will be a significant [recovery] period. What does significant mean? Weeks. Weeks and weeks."
Davis is set to miss Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors and much more. Along with Windhorst's report, ESPN's Tim MacMahon joined SportsCenter to confirm that "the anticipation is that Anthony Davis will be back in a Mavericks uniform at some point this season."
The Mavericks' trade for Davis does not look great following his injury, but he was proving to make a huge impact in his Dallas debut before he went down. The Warriors will be facing this shorthanded Mavericks squad on Wednesday, looking to pick up their third consecutive win.
