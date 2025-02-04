Major Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Golden State Warriors
Following the blockbuster trades of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, teams around the league will look to be active on the trade market before the 3:00 p.m. EST trade deadline on Thursday. As teams will be looking to trade off talent or acquire new pieces, news continues to roll out by the hour.
One of the top storylines to follow now is the Golden State Warriors, who are actively in pursuit of a star to make a push with Steph Curry in the twilight of his career. A name that has been floated around is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who helped bring Golden State two NBA Finals victories a few years ago. With the potential of a reunion in the Bay Area, a new report indicates this may be more serious than some thought.
NBA reporter Grant Afseth of the Dallas Hoops Journal reported that multiple sources have informed him that there's a real possibility the Warriors could pull off a deal for Durant. While the Suns remain the team linked to a potential Jimmy Butler trade, a Durant move could change everything for Phoenix.
Since the Suns parted ways with a lot of their assets to acquire Durant back in 2023, a deal for Durant to the Warriors could help Phoenix recoup draft capital and create a more well-balanced roster around Devin Booker.
For Golden State to make a deal for Durant, the team would need to offload $51.1 million in salary to account for Durant's contract. This would require the team to move off several key players and depth pieces, as the Warriors' front office would need to feel confident that a deal for Durant would be worth risking for another NBA Championship. As mentioned by Afseth, plenty still has to happen and could lead to multiple teams being involved if a deal goes through.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns