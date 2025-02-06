Massive Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are visiting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, in game three of their four-game regular season series.
The Warriors are currently down 0-2 against the Lakers after Steph Curry went scoreless in the second half of their last meeting which ended in a score of 118-108.
The Warriors have since made league-wide news after trading Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday night; however, he will not be available for the Warriors in Thursday's game.
The Warriors are coming into the game having 10 players listed on the injury report: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III, and Andrew Wiggins.
Draymond Green is PROBABLE with a left calf strain.
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain.
Kyle Anderson is out as a trade is pending, Trayce Jackson-Davis is probable with right knee soreness, Kevon Looney is available with a right nasal bone fracture, Moses Moody is questionable with a bilateral lower back strain, Gui Santos is questionable with left knee patellar tendonitis, Dennis Schroder, Linday waters III, and Andrew Wiggins are all out as they are being traded.
The Lakers have six players listed: Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Maxi Kleber, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent, and Christian Wood.
Luka Doncic is OUT as he deals with a left calf strain.
LeBron James is PROBABLE with left foot injury management.
Maxi Kleber is out with a right foot fracture, Cam Reddish is out as he has been included in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, Gabe Vincent is probable with a left knee contusion, and Christian Wood is out due to left knee surgery recovery.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off Thursday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
