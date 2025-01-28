Massive Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz injury report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the 15th-seed Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
Tuesday's game will be the second meeting between these two teams, with the Warriors taking the prior game with a final score of 127-86. Buddy Hield led the game in scoring with 27 points on 71/78/0 shooting splits.
The Warriors lost their latest game to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, but the Jazz are coming into tonight's game having lost their last six in a row.
The Warriors are coming into Tuesday's game with a fairly clean report containing two players: Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.
Draymond Green is OUT with a left calf strain.
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain.
The Jazz have a whopping nine players listed on their injury report: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, Johnny Juzang, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Cody Williams.
Lauri Markkanen is out with lower back injury management.
Jordan Clarkson is out with left plantar fasciitis injury management, John Collins is out with an illness, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, Johnny Juzang is out with a right hand fracture, Walker Kessler is out with a left shoulder contusion, Collin Sexton is available with a left fourth finger DIP avulsion fracture, Oscar Tshiebwe is available with a left fourth finger extensor tendon tear, and Cody Williams is out with a left ankle sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will face off on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement