Inside The Warriors

Massive Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz injury report

The Golden State Warriors have a massive health advantage over the Utah Jazz

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the 15th-seed Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's game will be the second meeting between these two teams, with the Warriors taking the prior game with a final score of 127-86. Buddy Hield led the game in scoring with 27 points on 71/78/0 shooting splits.

The Warriors lost their latest game to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, but the Jazz are coming into tonight's game having lost their last six in a row.

The Warriors are coming into Tuesday's game with a fairly clean report containing two players: Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Draymond Green is OUT with a left calf strain.

Jonathan Kuminga is OUT with a right ankle sprain.

The Jazz have a whopping nine players listed on their injury report: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, Johnny Juzang, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Cody Williams.

Lauri Markkanen is out with lower back injury management.

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen
Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks on against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jordan Clarkson is out with left plantar fasciitis injury management, John Collins is out with an illness, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, Johnny Juzang is out with a right hand fracture, Walker Kessler is out with a left shoulder contusion, Collin Sexton is available with a left fourth finger DIP avulsion fracture, Oscar Tshiebwe is available with a left fourth finger extensor tendon tear, and Cody Williams is out with a left ankle sprain.

The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will face off on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News