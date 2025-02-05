Massive Golden State Warriors Vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Utah Jazz in their final game before the NBA Trade Deadline. There's a chance that this Wednesday night will be the final time fans see this Warriors squad together.
Wednesday night's game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the Jazz and Warriors. The Warriors are leading the series 2-0 with the most recent game ending in a final score of 114-103. Dennis Schroder helped carry the scoring load in Steph Curry's absence, totaling 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.
The Warriors are coming into the game with five players listed on their injury report: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, and Moses Moody.
Draymond Green is listed as PROBABLE with a left calf strain.
Jonathan Kuminga is listed as OUT with a right ankle sprain.
Andrew Wiggins is probable with left hip soreness, Kevon Looney is available but will wear a facemask due to a right nasal bone fracture, and Moses Moody is questionable with a bilateral lower back strain. Steph Curry is listed as available.
The Jazz have eight players listed on their report: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Elijah Harkless, Taylor Hendricks, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cody Williams, and P.J. Tucker
Lauri Markkanen is QUESTIONABLE due to lower back injury management.
Collin Sexton is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Elijah Harkless is out due to his two-way contract, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out as he is not with the team, Oscar Tshiebwe is out due to his two-way contract, Cody Williams is out with a left ankle sprain, and P.J. Tucker is out as he is not with the team.
The Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
