Mavericks Reportedly Targeting Kevin Durant Amid Warriors Trade Interest
Even if the NBA's trade deadline was today and no more moves happened, it would still go down as one of the craziest deadline periods in NBA history. Following the moves of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and De'Aaron Fox, the rumors floating around appear like it may just be the start of a wild few days before the NBA's trade deadline passes on Thursday afternoon.
A name that has been at the top of headlines on Tuesday is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. The now 14-time All-Star has spent the last two seasons with Phoenix after arriving via trade in 2023. However, reports have indicated the team is listening to offers, and the presumed favorites, Golden State Warriors, aren't alone in these conversations.
In a report by writers at The Athletic, they wrote, "League sources say the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off their Luka Dončić-for-Anthony Davis swap that sent shockwaves through the Association, have dreams of adding Durant to their Davis-Kyrie Irving-led group."
After shocking the world by trading off multi-time All-NBA guard Doncic this past weekend, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison might not be done building out this roster.
"While the likelihood of Dallas pulling this off now appears unlikely, the mere idea of Durant joining Dallas’ star-studded group sheds new light on the thinking of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison after he was roundly ridiculed for the Dončić deal."
A lot of moving pieces would have to happen for either the Mavericks or Warriors to acquire Durant, given his salary and the contracts each team has on their roster, but if the right package comes along to Phoenix, it could be a move beneficial for both sides.
