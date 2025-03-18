Michael Malone's Strong Jimmy Butler Statement Before Warriors-Nuggets
As the Golden State Warriors were frantically looking for a star to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, they landed a deal for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Even though he's in the twilight of his career, Butler's prior playoff performances in Miami made him an intriguing option. So far with Golden State, he's been an absolute problem for opposing teams.
The Warriors are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, a battle between two of the top six teams in the Western Conference. Ahead of the matchup, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was asked about Butler and gave a very strong statement.
"You have a guy [Jimmy Butler] that is a competitor, he’s a winner, he has an edge, he’s put teams on his back before," Malone shared. "And he comes here, and in games he’s played they’re 14-1. And in that same time, they have the number five offense, the number two defense. From afar, I’m not here every day, but just watching them, watching them on film."
Even though he hasn't been a consistent scoring threat, he's left that at times to his teammates and helps do the dirty work to get the wins for Golden State. On top of that, he puts pressure on the defense with his driving abilities.
"What's really impressive about what Jimmy has done is that he’s come into a program that has had a lot of success in the past and he’s come in here and he’s just being Jimmy Butler," Malone added. "He’s doing the dirty work, I’m really impressed with his playmaking. I think averaging six assists per game since he’s been here in Golden State."
Malone went on to give Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy credit for pulling off the move, especially giving up a player in Andrew Wiggins who was pivotal in Golden State's last NBA Championship.
The Warriors have a chance to secure their 40th win of the season against Denver on Monday night, as they look to stay in contention for a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
