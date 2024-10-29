Multiple Stars Listed on Warriors vs Pelicans Injury Report
After suffering a disappointing loss against the LA Clippers on Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. Unfortunately, Golden State has some major names listed on their injury report.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, and Andrew Wiggins. Steph Curry is out with a left peroneal strain, De'Anthony Melton is out with right facet inflammation, Brandin Podziemski is available with a facemask, and Andrew Wiggins is out with a lower back strain.
The New Orleans Pelicans have four players listed on their injury report: Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Karlo Matkovic, and Antonio Reeves. Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture, Trey Murphy III is out with a right hamstring strain, Karlo Matkovic is out due to a G League assignment, and Antonio Reeves is out due to a G League assignment. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are both listed as available.
Last season, the Pelicans defeated the Warriors in the regular season series 2-1 with New Orleans currently on a two-game winning streak. Without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins tonight, it's going to be a very tough task for the Warriors to beat a Pelicans team featuring both Zion and Ingram.
The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans tipoff at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France