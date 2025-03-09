NBA Admits Mistake in Warriors vs Pistons Game
The Golden State Warriors have now won four consecutive games and 11 of their last 13 after beating the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. The Warriors were led by superstar point guard Steph Curry with 32 points, while Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham dropped 31 in a losing effort.
The Pistons have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season and taking a Warriors squad led by Curry and Jimmy Butler to the wire was no surprise. But, the last couple of minutes did not come without some officiating mistakes.
The NBA released their Last Two Minute Report from Saturday night's contest, admitting an incorrect no-call against the Warriors.
With 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied 105-105, Warriors forward Draymond Green got the ball at the top of the key and took a few extra steps than allowed, but no traveling violation was called.
"Green (GSW) moves his pivot foot on the perimeter," the NBA commented.
This Warriors possession ultimately resulted in a Jimmy Butler mid-range shot to take the lead, and a correct traveling call here would have changed that. The Pistons would have gotten the ball with 1:35 remaining in a tie game, but it is hard to say the missed call would have changed the outcome of the game.
The Warriors move on to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, while the Pistons face the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball