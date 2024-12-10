NBA Announces Anthony Edwards Discipline After Warriors-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors just completed a two-game regular season mini series that was split 1-1. Both games were played at Chase Center in San Francisco, with Minnesota winning on Friday and Golden State winning on Sunday.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards did not speak with reporters after Sunday’s loss, as he was disciplined by the league for his media availability session following Friday’s win.
Via Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune: “Anthony Edwards declined to talk tonight, citing fines he's received form cursing in postgame interviews, but he did talk loud enough for the recorders/cameras to pick it up while Julius Randle spoke. Said, among other things that it was ‘terrible by me’ tonight.”
This discipline being referenced was officially announced by the NBA on Monday morning.
Via NBA PR: “Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $25,000 for using profane language during a media interview, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Edward's comments came during postgame media availability following the Timberwolves' 107-90 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 6 at Chase Center.”
Edwards has appeared in 23 games this season and is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Minnesota’s next game is on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers at home.
