NBA Announces Anthony Edwards Punishment After Warriors-Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak. There was some frustration on Minnesota’s side with the officiating, and star guard Anthony Edwards made that clear after the game.
"F------ terrible," Edwards said of the officials. "All of them besides the woman... I said one thing and he gave me a tech. Motherf------- told one of my teammates if I would have said, 'Y'all calling a bad foul,' he wouldn't have gave me a tech... They penalize me and [Julius Randle] for being stronger than our opponent. Every night, we don't get no calls... It's been consistent all year but tonight was bad. [The Warriors] were getting ticky-tack fouls and we were getting nothing. That's just how I feel about the officials."
Unsurprisingly, the NBA announced a hefty fine for Edwards on Monday.
Via NBA PR: “Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Edwards' comments came during postgame media availability following the Timberwolves' 113-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 21 at Target Center.”
This is not the first time this season Edwards has received a fine for postgame comments, and this time it cost him $75,000.
