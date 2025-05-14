NBA Announces Draymond Green Punishment Before Warriors-Wolves Game 5
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is no stranger to controversy. While fans were expecting explosive fireworks as Green faced off against Rudy Gobert in the playoffs, it actually hasn't been as bad as many believed.
However, Green hasn't come out of the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves completely unscathed.
On Wednesday, the NBA announced that Draymond Green will receive a fine of $50,000 for his actions in Game 3.
"Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined for $50,000 for making an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations," the NBA said.
As much as Green may want his $50,000 back, the bigger issue is that the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5.
Without Steph Curry, the margin for error is incredibly slim for the Golden State Warriors. It looked like they had a chance to win Games 3 and 4 without him, but now, the Timberwolves have clearly found their confidence.
In all likelihood, the Warriors will be receiving the Timberwolves' best shot on Wednesday night in Game 5. Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Buddy Hield will all have to play their best basketball to extend the series.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. EST.
