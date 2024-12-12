NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup
The Houston Rockets snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Golden State Warriors, doing it in an NBA Cup quarterfinals win. Having last beaten Golden State in 2020, the Rockets were able to take down their Western Conference rivals and advance to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas.
This game ended on a very controversial play, as Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was whistled for a loose ball foul that put Rockets guard Jalen Green to the free throw line with 3.5 seconds remaining. Green made both free throws following the controversial ruling, and Houston won the game by a final score of 91-90.
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle conducted a Pool Report after the game with Crew Chief Billy Kennedy who explained the foul call. The following transcript is via NBA Official:
QUESTION: Why was a loose ball foul called on a scramble situation 80 feet from the basket in the final seconds?
KENNEDY: The defender makes contact with the neck and shoulder area, warranting a personal foul to be called.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ripped the officiating crew after the game, saying he had never seen such a call in a moment like that.
"I've never seen a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation, 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line," Kerr said. "I've never seen it. I think I saw it in college one time 30 years ago, never seen it in the NBA. That is unconscionable."
The Warriors will not be heading to Las Vegas, and instead will host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Sunday.
