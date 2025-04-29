NBA Breaks Silence on Crucial Moment in Warriors-Rockets Game 4
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Houston Rockets in a thrilling Game 4 matchup that did not disappoint, unless if the person watching was a Rockets fan.
The last few minutes of the game were a wild back-and-forth that looked like Houston was about to have a legitimate chance to tie the series at 2-2. In the final seconds, Rockets center Alperen Sengun had a chance to take the lead with a shot over Draymond Green. Sengun ultimately missed the shot, and Rockets fans believed that there was a chance he may have been fouled.
As it turns out, the NBA's last two-minute report may upset those Rockets fans hoping for a missed foul call. The league said that Green was in a legal defensive position against Sengun and that the possession was a correct non-call.
"Green (GSW) establishes himself in a defensive position in front of Sengun (HOU) as he begins his upward shooting motion and does not initiate illegal contact."
While the series isn't over for the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors now have a very commanding lead. It's going to be very difficult for Houston to defeat the Warriors in three straight games, especially when they already struggle to beat Golden State as it is.
Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets is on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
