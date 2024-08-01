Inside The Warriors

NBA Champion, Agent Claims Warriors Will Make Lauri Markkanen Trade

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to All-Star Lauri Markkanen.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit:
If the Golden State Warriors want to have any chance at being competitive this season, the team needs to make a major move. After missing out on Paul George, the only option left is Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen. One former NBA champion and agent believes that's exactly what they'll do.

During the newest episode of The OGs podcast, former NBA champion and current agent Mike Miller gave his thoughts on the Warriors acquiring Lauri Markkanen. In Miller's eyes, the Warriors have to make a big move to be competitive next season.

"I don't think Golden State can get it done," Miller said about the Warriors being competitive. "I think if you're serious about winning, they have to make a big move."

The biggest issue for the Golden State Warriors is that they've been caught in a major limbo with Lauri Markkanen. The team wants Lauri, but the Utah Jazz wants Brandin Podziemski plus a plethora of picks. No team currently has a better offer than the Warriors, but Markkanen reportedly wants to stay with the Jazz. Regardless, Mike Miller believes that the Warriors will get their man.

"I think they're going to," Miller said about the Warriors trading for Lauri Markkanen.

The Warriors have been very frugal when it comes to making a big move this offseason. There's a reason why the team hasn't been able to acquire a major star to play alongside Steph Curry. If the team actually wants to be competitive during Steph's final years, then the time to stop being cheap is now.

