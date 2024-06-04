NBA Champion Rips Caitlin Clark for Flopping
There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the treatment Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has received to begin her WNBA career. This has included talk about how her teammates should respond to the hard fouls she has taken.
"So there’s a hot topic going on right now, Caitlin Clark says she got cheap-shotted against the Sky," former NBA forward Matt Barnes said. "I mean, throughout the season she’s been getting beat up. Hard screens, elbows, knocked down. It is what it is. She’s not the first, she won’t be the last. My issue and my question is, where the f--k are her teammates at? Where y’all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?"
This opinion has been shared by many, but former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young disagrees with it:
According to Young, Clark flops so much that her teammates do not know when to defend her. This is not the first time Young has called out Clark for flopping, as the 2018 NBA champion feels the Fever star is selling contact more often than not.
This conversation intensified after the Fever's one-point win over the Chicago Sky, a game where Clark took a shot from Chennedy Carter that sparked days of discussion - including what Barnes said about Indiana's need to defend their star.
