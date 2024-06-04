Inside The Warriors

NBA Champion Rips Caitlin Clark for Flopping

This Golden State Warriors champion called out Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

Jun 2, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks back to the bench in the third quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
There has been a lot of discussion in recent days about the treatment Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has received to begin her WNBA career. This has included talk about how her teammates should respond to the hard fouls she has taken.

"So there’s a hot topic going on right now, Caitlin Clark says she got cheap-shotted against the Sky," former NBA forward Matt Barnes said. "I mean, throughout the season she’s been getting beat up. Hard screens, elbows, knocked down. It is what it is. She’s not the first, she won’t be the last. My issue and my question is, where the f--k are her teammates at? Where y’all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?"

This opinion has been shared by many, but former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young disagrees with it:

According to Young, Clark flops so much that her teammates do not know when to defend her. This is not the first time Young has called out Clark for flopping, as the 2018 NBA champion feels the Fever star is selling contact more often than not.

This conversation intensified after the Fever's one-point win over the Chicago Sky, a game where Clark took a shot from Chennedy Carter that sparked days of discussion - including what Barnes said about Indiana's need to defend their star.

