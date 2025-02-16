NBA Commissioner Makes Strong Steph Curry Statement
The Golden State Warriors took a chance on Steph Curry with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, and that decision could not have had better results. Through 15 seasons, Curry has led the Warriors to four championships, won two MVPs, and has become one of the world's biggest superstars.
While Curry's resume may not be on the same level as LeBron James' or Michael Jordan's, his global popularity is on par with that of the two NBA GOATs. NBA commissioner Adam Silver praised Curry for his global presence.
"Steph is a commissioner's dream," Silver said. "He makes my job easy. He plays with real joy, and he's so relatable as a player. I actually think the growth we've seen in girls' and women's basketball is directly related to Steph... I think Steph has been responsible for a surge in growth and participation globally."
Curry has truly revolutionized the game, especially with his three-point shooting. As the best shooter to ever play the game, Curry has been a huge reason why the NBA continues to see an increase in three-point volume, and the world is following.
The 36-year-old superstar has been one of the faces of the NBA for a decade, highlighted by his unanimous MVP win in the 2015-16 season, leading the Warriors to a record-breaking 73-win campaign.
Curry has been a global icon for years, and the NBA will certainly be impacted when the superstar point guard decides to hang them up.
