NBA Fans React to Draymond Green's Foul on Zach Edey in Warriors-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are facing off at Chase Center on Friday night. This game was the injury return for both Vince Williams Jr. and Desmond Bane, as the Grizzlies have gotten some big reinforcements in recent games.
Golden State has been one of the best teams in basketball so far this season, entering play with a 9-2 record on the season. While this has a lot to do with their depth, the Warriors have also gotten great play from their two veteran stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Involved in a controversial play during the third quarter of Friday’s game, Green was called for a transition take foul on Grizzlies center Zach Edey.
NBA fans, and especially Grizzlies fans, have been reacting to this foul by Green.
Via @Grizz_Lead: "Draymond Green trips Zach Edey. Typical…"
Via @GrizzlyMuse: "Draymond Green trips Zach Edey and no review, no tech, no nothing"
Via @BrysonWright3: "It’s always Draymond"
Via @langwhitaker: "Draymond broke the code. Again."
Via @fastbreakbreak: "DIRTY PLAYER. CONDUCT DETRIMENTAL TO THE LEAGUE REPEAT OFFENDER"
There was no technical foul or flagrant issued on this play, as it was simply deemed a transition take foul by Green. The Grizzlies were awarded one free throw and possession.
As the reactions show, many fans were unhappy with Green's foul on Edey.
