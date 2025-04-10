NBA Fans React To Harrison Barnes Game-Winner In Warriors-Spurs
The Golden State Warriors entered Wednesday as one of four teams in the Western Conference with identical records, as all of them were vying for a top-six seed and looking to avoid the play-in tournament. On Wednesday night, the Warriors hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a game that weighed heavy in Golden State's favor.
Nonetheless, it was a game that came down to the wire given a lackluster offensive performance from Golden State. With possession and only a few seconds left on the clock, the Spurs looked toward one of their key veterans and a familiar face as he shocked the home crowd.
Harrison Barnes called Golden State home for the first four years of his career, but Wednesday night, he told them goodnight as he sank in the game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond the arc. In a shocking display that puts the Warriors in a tough situation with the season winding down, Barnes spoiled the night against his former team.
Seeing this ridiculous play, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the thrilling finish.
Barnes did leave Golden State with a ring, though, capturing that in 2015 as he appeared in every single game for the Warriors that season from the regular season to the postseason. Now, with the Spurs, he's helping them shape what could be a future dynasty.
Barnes finished his performance in Golden State Wednesday night with 20 points and going six for nine from beyond the arc. He also wasn't the only former Warrior to win, as Chris Paul played for them last season.
"THATS ONE WAY TO END IT," a user shared what everyone else was thinking as well.
Golden State will now be relying on the teams ahead of them to lose to escape the play-in tournament, as winning out won't be enough. They're back in action on Friday to face the Portland Trail Blazers.
