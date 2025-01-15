Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Injury News Before Warriors-Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) chase a loose ball in the fourth period at Chase Center.
Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) chase a loose ball in the fourth period at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are at a new low point in what has been another disappointing season. After missing the playoffs last year, the Warriors are currently out of the Western Conference playoff picture. While there is time to turn things around, this roster does not look to be one that is going very far.

While things are bad for the Warriors right now, they could be getting a key player back on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While injuries are not to blame for Golden State’s poor record, there has been some imperfect health contributing to the overall underwhelming season for this group.

Nov 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, it was reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic that defensive guard Gary Payton II is on track to make his injury return against the Timberwolves on Wednesday night. 

Via Slater: “Gary Payton II is on track to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Minnesota. He’s probable. Missed the last 10 games with a calf strain. Draymond Green and Kyle Anderson are questionable. Brandin Podziemski remains out.”

NBA fans have been reacting to this news on X.

"Yeah it doesn’t matter who plays at this point," a pessimistic Warriors fan wrote. "The season is done."

"We need him," a fan added.

"Cool won’t fix the roster issue," a fan replied.

"A revolving door of who is available to play," another fan wrote.

"please go on a win streak," a fan pleaded.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Payton has appeared in 28 games this season, as injuries continue to be an issue for the versatile guard. 

