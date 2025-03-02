Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler Injury News Before Warriors-Hornets

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has received an injury update before facing the Charlotte Hornets

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

After winning seven of eight games, the Golden State Warriors suffered an unexpected loss to the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the league, so what changed on Saturday night?

The Warriors were playing without six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler for the first time since trading for him, and the team clearly felt his absence. The Warriors are 7-1 when Butler plays, and Golden State desperately needs him back on the court moving forward.

Unfortunately, Butler has found his way back on the injury report for Monday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Warriors are listing Butler as probable for Monday's game in Charlotte due to a right mid back spasm. Fans have taken to social media to react to Butler's new status.

"That’s good, the team actually needs him," a fan commented.

"He will play," one fan predicted.

"big issue with trading for Butler is his lack of availability," another fan said.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10)
Feb 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) directs teammates during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Through eight games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals, becoming a perfect two-way complement to superstar point guard Steph Curry. The Warriors have been exceptionally better with Butler on the court, so getting him back for Monday's game would be huge.

Monday's game in Charlotte is the Warriors' third contest of a five-game Eastern Conference road trip, and they cannot afford to lose to another inferior opponent.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News