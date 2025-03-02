NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler Injury News Before Warriors-Hornets
After winning seven of eight games, the Golden State Warriors suffered an unexpected loss to the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the league, so what changed on Saturday night?
The Warriors were playing without six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler for the first time since trading for him, and the team clearly felt his absence. The Warriors are 7-1 when Butler plays, and Golden State desperately needs him back on the court moving forward.
Unfortunately, Butler has found his way back on the injury report for Monday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Warriors are listing Butler as probable for Monday's game in Charlotte due to a right mid back spasm. Fans have taken to social media to react to Butler's new status.
"That’s good, the team actually needs him," a fan commented.
"He will play," one fan predicted.
"big issue with trading for Butler is his lack of availability," another fan said.
Through eight games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals, becoming a perfect two-way complement to superstar point guard Steph Curry. The Warriors have been exceptionally better with Butler on the court, so getting him back for Monday's game would be huge.
Monday's game in Charlotte is the Warriors' third contest of a five-game Eastern Conference road trip, and they cannot afford to lose to another inferior opponent.
