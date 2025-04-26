Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Cryptic Post Before Warriors-Rockets Game 3

Jimmy Butler III was listed as questionable ahead of Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) walks on the court during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Ahead of Game 3, the Houston Rockets now get home-court advantage over the Houston Rockets, which could give them a needed boost of momentum after dropping Game 2.

It seems as if Warriors star Jimmy Butler III already has it, however. In a recent post made to Instagram, the forward was seen playing dominoes.

Fans couldn't seem to get enough.

"Oh yeah," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "He('s) dropping 40 on (Saturday)."

"It's about to get serious," another said.

"Himmy is really playing," said another excited fan.

"Like I said Coffee, dominos, and a trip to the bay. Game 3 we live," said another Warriors fan.

Butler was diagnosed with a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion after undergoing an MRI ahead of Game 3, which revealed no structural damage, but keeps his status in question. So far this series, he's averaged 14 points on 52 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from 3, though his night was cut short in Game 2 after a collision with Amen Thompson.

As far as the Rockets were concerned, it wasn't anything more than incidental.

"It's obvious it wasn't intentional," Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. "You don't fall into somebody face-first on purpose. You can question some of their things as well on their end."

With the series tied heading to Golden State, the Warriors would certainly benefit from Butler's presence. And if his post was any indication, he seems ready to play.

Tipoff of Game 3 between the Rockets and Warriors is set for 8:30 p.m. EST Saturday.

