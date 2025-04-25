Steve Kerr Provides Big Update on Jimmy Butler for Warriors-Rockets Game 3
The Golden State Warriors entered their first round series against the Houston Rockets as the favorite, not only by betting odds but by media consensus. Even though the Warriors were the lower seed, they proved the people right with a 95-85 victory in Game 1. Having already won on the Rockets' home court, it seemed as though the series was swaying heavily in Golden State's favor.
However, things changed in Game 2, as not only did Houston bounce back, but Golden State lost star forward Jimmy Butler due to an injury in the first quarter. The Rockets went on to win, but the status of Butler continues to be monitored. Now, with Game 3 set to tip-off on Saturday, head coach Steve Kerr has provided an update
According to Kerr, the feeling is "relatively optimistic" regarding Butler's status for Saturday's game, despite the report from ESPN's Shams Charania that Butler's status is in serious jeopardy.
"We know he's willing to play through anything. So, we'll see," Kerr said. "This is a day-to-day thing for sure and we'll see how he feels tomorrow, but I think there's a chance he plays."
Encompassing the entire regular season, Golden State holds a 25-27 record when Butler doesn't play, in comparison to a 23-7 record when he does play. While Golden State has the bonus of being the home team in games three and four, there's no denying the challenge that is presented if Butler isn't good to go.
