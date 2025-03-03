NBA Fans React to Karl-Anthony Towns News Before Warriors-Knicks
The New York Knicks have won three consecutive games to improve to 40-20 on the season before taking on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Warriors will be on the second leg of a back-to-back heading into Madison Square Garden after facing the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
The Knicks have been led by a dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns this season, combining to average 50.6 points per game. But, for Tuesday's matchup, they might have to go with just half of their tandem.
The Knicks are listing Towns as questionable against the Warriors due to personal reasons.
The Knicks are just 3-3 this season when Towns sits, so having him on the court for a huge cross-conference matchup with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Warriors is very important for New York.
NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Towns' new injury status.
"This is good for us! The health of our team means more than the seeding!! All the guys should take some games off down the stretch," one fan commented.
"I’m happy for KAT to take some time and let that knee fully heal. Clearly not moving right. Would be nice if we signed another big though now that we have the roster space," another fan said.
"Oh man," a fan replied.
The Knicks certainly want Towns available to go against a tough Warriors squad, although Golden State might catch a break if the All-Star center is sidelined. Either way, Tuesday's matchup between the Warriors and Knicks should be a good one.
