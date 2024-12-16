Klay Thompson’s Performance in Warriors-Mavericks Goes Viral
NBA star Klay Thompson was drafted 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2011, before spending the first 13 years of his career there. In the 2024 offseason, the four-time NBA champion decided to move on, joining the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
Thompson's first game back in Golden State was a huge deal for the Warriors organization, as Thompson dropped 22 points on 6-12 shooting from deep in his first-ever game against his former squad. The Warriors spoiled Thompson's homecoming, grabbing a three-point win. Now, Thompson returned to Golden State for the second time on Sunday, leading the Mavericks to a massive road win.
Of course, the highlight of Dallas' night was superstar Luka Doncic going for a 45-point triple-double, but Thompson certainly was feeling himself with a strong performance. Klay dropped 29 points on 9-14 shooting from the field and 7-11 from deep, really showing the Warriors crowd what they were missing.
Thompson's performance went viral, with several big accounts sharing highlights from his performance.
Both Mavericks and Warriors fans took to social media to talk about Klay's blazing-hot performance against his former squad.
Via MFFL Nation: "KLAY FREAKING THOMPSON. WE ARE SO HERE."
Via Mavs Film Room: "Ladies and gentlemen, Klay Thompson."
Via SJ: "very happy that klay holds grudges"
Via WarriorsMuse: "Team should know better than to leave a red-hot Klay open. But the thing is, Luka has 45!! Dominant two man game."
Via lynz: "It’s so beautiful seeing Klay Thompson silence a Golden State crowd"
In his first game back to Golden State, Thompson did not seem to care too much about his former squad, but a 29-point outburst in a commanding win is certainly a confidence booster.
